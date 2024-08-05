Grammy Winner Hails Indigo After Air India 'Downgrades' Him From Business To Economy Here's What The Airline Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Celebrity Ricky Kej poured out frustration on X (formerly Twitter) after experiencing an issue with Air India for the third time in a year. The three-time Grammy winner claimed to have purchased a business class ticket from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

However, upon reaching the departure gate, he said the staff rudely informed him that he had been downgraded without explanation and wouldn't receive a refund. He criticised the staff member, Nishita Singh, for being unhelpful and impolite. He also questioned Air India's ability to operate an airline effectively.

LiveMint could not independently verify the details of the claims made by Ricky Kej.

One social media user wondered if regular people should travel with Air India while such things were“happening to a celebrity”. Ricky said,“In one word answer- Don't. If I had to travel economy, I would have travelled @IndiGo6E. Much better and efficient economy travel.”

Ricky Kej acknowledged that operational issues might arise unexpectedly, but he slammed the airline for failing to provide a swift and effective resolution. He called it“absolutely criminal.. and not befitting of a reputed brand”.

Ricky asked Air India three questions: how much the refund would be, when he would receive it, and how he would get it. Kej emphasised the importance of ensuring customers don't struggle to get refunds. He also insisted on a full refund since he didn't receive the service he paid for and warned that he would pursue legal action if necessary.

A social media user suggested that Air India should be sued for ₹10 lakh due to carelessness, downgrading and harassment. The user said issuing a refund would be easy for the airline . In agreement, Ricky Kej mentioned considering legal action, emphasising that it might be necessary to prompt change.

Ricky Kej seemed frustrated with Air India's frequent downgrading, which had happened to him three times. He felt that Air India should have a proper protocol for such situations, including offering immediate refunds, alternative flight options and quick apologies. However, according to him, the airline does none of these things and treats passengers rudely, acting as if boarding them is a significant favour.

Air India's reply

Air India replied to the musician's thread. It assured Kej that rude behaviour would not be accepted at any of it“contact points”. It asked him to send his booking details in a direct message (DM) to resolve the issue.

Ricky Kej responded by sending his details, challenging Air India to demonstrate their commitment to customer care.

Air India informed Kej that it had sent him the resolution by direct message and asked him to review it. In response, Ricky Kej accused Air India of lying, stating that their message lacked specific details about the refund amount and how it would be processed.

“Just giving vague percentages does not help anyone,” he added.

Air India's statement

LiveMint contacted Air India, which said the aircraft operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru had been changed“due to technical reasons”.

“All passengers booked in Business Class were accommodated in the first row of the changed aircraft with a seat kept vacant in the middle,” said an Air Indiaspokesperson.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed guests due to this last-minute disruption. As a gesture of goodwill, we have initiated refunds applicable in such instances of unintended disappointment,” the spokesperson added.