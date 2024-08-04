Voices For A World Free Of Nuclear Weapons Honors Venessa Hanson With 2024 Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nuclear Prayer Day - Join us on August 6th at 9am PDT, 12pm EDT

Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Logo

Highlighting the Impact of Young Leaders in Promoting Global Disarmament and Peace.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons is thrilled to announce that Venessa Hanson has been awarded the 2024 Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon young leaders who have significantly contributed to nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding. The unique gingko leaf award will be presented on August 6th, Nuclear Prayer Day , at the live Zoom Event,“Spiritual Power - Hope in Action for Nuclear Weapons Abolition” co-sponsored by Voices.Venessa Hanson stands out for her innovative approach as a communications advisor and social media officer at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) . Her work involves creating compelling educational content and managing impactful social media campaigns that highlight the catastrophic dangers posed by nuclear weapons and the urgent need for their elimination. Through these efforts, Venessa has successfully mobilized a diverse audience, particularly youth, to advocate for nuclear disarmament.Her contributions have been further recognized by their inclusion in the Oxford Handbook of Digital Diplomacy. This prestigious publication underscores Venessa's expertise in merging digital communication strategies with diplomatic efforts, effectively bridging the gap between activism and policy. Her expert use of social media not only raises awareness but also fosters a deeper understanding of complex issues related to nuclear weapons.Beyond her digital advocacy, Venessa is an inspiring public speaker who has addressed critical issues at renowned institutions and events such as the United Nations, the European Parliament, Harvard University, and the Axe Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City. Her articulate and passionate presentations have resonated with audiences, inspiring action and dialogue on nuclear disarmament and peace.Her passion for youth involvement in nuclear disarmament is what led her to co-found Nyuklia Eureka, the foremost Pan African Youth group dedicated to the fight to eliminate nuclear weapons. Nyuklia Eureka's goal is not only to provide African youth around the world with an environment in which they can learn more about the cause but also equip them with the tools and platforms they need to help end these weapons of mass destruction.Additionally, Venessa is an artist, using her art to explore and communicate the intersections of nuclear disarmament, social justice, and equity. Her artwork was featured in the publication "Artists Against the Bomb" and exhibited at the Judd Foundation in New York.Venessa Hanson is a deserving recipient of the 2024 Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award for her unwavering commitment to nuclear disarmament, her innovative use of digital platforms, and her ability to inspire and mobilize others. Her work exemplifies the spirit of the award, honoring young leaders who are making significant contributions to creating a more peaceful and secure world.Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons' purpose statement:“We invite all people of good will to draw strength from their own deepest resources of hope, faith and community as we work together to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons to the earth and all living beings.”Voices is part of United Religions Initiative (URI) the largest grassroots interfaith network in the world: building bridges through working together on practical projects that enhance civil communities and understanding between people of different religious and cultural traditions. URI has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. At present URI has 1,168 Cooperation Circles in 113 countries with over one million members and yearly impacts over 50 million people globally.

