Podcast: Mikeworldwide's Tom Berry On The Evolution Of PR

8/4/2024 3:15:12 PM

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke media podcast, Maja Pawinska Sims is joined by Tom Berry, UK managing director of global agency MikeWorldWide, in a lively and personal discussion ranging from the challenges, opportunities and changes facing the PR industry, to agency leadership and management, to AI, to people and purpose.


PRovoke

