Podcast: Mikeworldwide's Tom Berry On The Evolution Of PR
In this episode of the PRovoke media podcast, Maja Pawinska Sims is joined by Tom Berry, UK managing director of global agency MikeWorldWide, in a lively and personal discussion ranging from the challenges, opportunities and changes facing the PR industry, to agency leadership and management, to AI, to people and purpose.
