Russians Damage Infrastructure, Two Enterprises In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure and two enterprises.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, Russian launched new in the Nikopol district. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones... Infrastructure and two enterprises were damaged," Lysak said.

According to him, almost ten private homes, seven outbuildings, and a greenhouse were damaged. Several power lines were broken.

"They hit Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets communities," Lysak added.

He noted that there were no casualties.