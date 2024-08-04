Paris Olympics: IOC Declares IBA's Gender Tests On Female Boxers Invalid

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declared the gender tests conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) on two female fighters at last year's World Championships illegitimate and lacking credibility. This revelation has reignited the controversy surrounding the disqualification of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwan's double-world champion Lin Yu-ting, both of whom were subsequently cleared to compete at the Paris Olympics.

The disqualification of Khelif and Lin during the 2023 World Championships raised eyebrows as it occurred only toward the end of the competition after both athletes had already fought several bouts. The IOC's spokesperson, Mark Adams, openly criticized the tests, stating, "Those tests are not legitimate tests. The tests themselves, the process of the tests, and the ad hoc nature of the tests are not legitimate. The testing, the method of the testing, the idea of the testing which happened kind of overnight. None of it is legitimate and this does not deserve any response."

The IOC's strong condemnation comes in the wake of last year's decision to strip the IBA of its status as boxing's governing body due to governance and financial issues. The IOC has since taken charge of the Paris Games boxing competition, implementing eligibility rules from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics.

The controversy intensified after Khelif's dominant performance in the round-of-16 welterweight fight on Thursday against Angela Carini. Khelif's barrage of punches led Carini to withdraw just 46 seconds into the match, sparking a social media frenzy. The IBA's response, promising to pay Carini $50,000 in prize money, further fueled the ongoing dispute with the IOC.

Amid the escalating tensions, IOC President Thomas Bach accused the IBA of launching a defamation campaign against the Olympic body. IBA President Umar Kremlev, a Russian, has been particularly vocal, posting inflammatory comments on social media directed at Bach and the IOC regarding the decision to allow Khelif and Lin to compete.

Both Khelif and Lin have now reached the semifinals in their respective weight categories in Paris.

The IOC has urged national boxing federations to establish a new global governing body to ensure the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.