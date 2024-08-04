15 Institutions Engaged To Outline National Cyber Security Strategy-NCSC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) - The National Security Centre (NCSC) on Sunday completed dialogues to draft National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2028, in partnership with the Public Sector Modernization Program Management and Implementation Unit.According to a NCSC statement, a total of 15 national institutions took part in the discussions, which focused on priorities secure to "security and reliability" axes in the Kingdom's civil and military sectors.NCSC head, Bassam Maharmeh, said these dialogues come within the framework of the center's belief in partnership with all sectors to achieve goals of the cybersecurity strategy and create a "safe and reliable" cyberspace for Jordan's institutions and individuals.For her part, the Unit's Director, Widad Qteishat, noted cybersecurity is "closely" linked to Jordan's Public Sector Modernization Map, primarily the axis for digitizing government services.Qteishat added that cybersecurity is the basis to achieve success of expanding these online services and ensuring a "safe and reliable" environment for service providers and recipients.