MoHAP holds meeting for the National Committee of the Unified Health Plan and Strategic Planning for Health Cadres

Dubai, 4 August, 2024

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organized a meeting for the National Committee of the Unified Health Plan and Strategic Planning for Health Cadres at its headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting aimed to establish the general framework and core guidelines for developing a unified plan and strategy for health cadres, as well as to upgrade the healthcare system and enhance the quality of life.

Comprehensive methodology

Chaired by HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector and Chairman of the Committee, the meeting was attended by committee members including executive directors and representatives from various health and educational authorities across the country.

The committee was formed to evaluate the current status of the unified health plan and the health workforce. It will develop a comprehensive methodology to address challenges throughout all stages of the career path for technical cadres in the health sector, from education and training to licensing, employment, and ongoing development.

Highest Quality Standards

Emphasizing the importance of the meeting, HE Dr. Hussain Al Rand highlighted that the gathering was a step in the right direction towards achieving the highest quality standards in the healthcare system.

He noted that MoHAP’s efforts are guided by the wise leadership’s directives to strengthen the national health system and promote its role as a key driver of sustainable development, in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the developments currently taking place in the country's health sector.

Health Services Planning

His Excellency reaffirmed the need for further cooperation and coordination among various stakeholders within the committee and to enhance effective communication and establish a clear roadmap that can help achieve the highest international standards in healthcare delivery.

He stressed the necessity of planning health services based on precise scientific analysis of the community's health needs, which enables the effective allocation of resources and focuses efforts on health priorities.

Furthermore, His Excellency added that innovation plays a fundamental role in providing high-quality healthcare services, particularly through the integration of modern technology, including artificial intelligence, in data analysis and evidence-based decision-making. This helps plan and deliver health services of top-notch quality, as well as employing health personnel, improving the patient experience, and increasing the overall efficiency of the health system.

Training programs

Dr. Al Rand went on to say: "Through our joint efforts, we aim to ensure that health services are delivered to society sustainably. We are committed to continuously developing health cadres by providing training programs that align with the latest practices in the healthcare field, thereby enhancing their skills and efficiency. Strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as between educational and health institutions, is also a key pillar in achieving the integration of development efforts within this vital sector."





