IOOC to implement additional 9,600 bpd to Iran’s oil production in Persian Gulf

(MENAFN) Alireza Mehdizadeh, the head of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), has announced that the installation and implementation of platforms A20 and A21 in the Abuzar are expected to be completed by late December. This development will boost the company's daily oil production from the Persian Gulf fields by an additional 9,600 barrels. Mehdizadeh highlighted that the construction of these platforms is 85 percent complete.



He also noted that 99 percent of the necessary equipment and items for the project have been secured, with some awaiting customs clearance. The project is progressing smoothly, according to the official.



Each of the A20 and A21 platforms, which are built entirely by domestic contractors, weighs over 1,100 tons. The drilling of four wells for the A21 platform was completed during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. Drilling for the four wells associated with the A20 platform is expected to be finished by next month.



Mehdizadeh added that the jackets for these platforms have already been pre-fabricated and installed at their designated locations. The next phase involves pre-commissioning and commissioning activities, which will start soon. With the selection of an installation contractor, the transportation, installation, and commissioning process is anticipated to take about a month to complete.

