Senate President Receives 2023 Human Rights Report, Emphasizes Legislative Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez received a copy of the 20th annual report on the status of human rights in Jordan for the year 2023 from Samar Hajj Hassan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Center for Human Rights, on Sunday.During the meeting, Fayez underscored the Senate's support for the National Center for Human Rights. He stated that the report will be presented to the relevant Senate committees to review its key indicators and results, to study and make necessary recommendations, and to take legislative measures in cooperation with relevant authorities.Fayez emphasized the importance of the Center highlighting the violations of human rights by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, exposing the brutal practices, and the failure to adhere to international covenants, treaties, and agreements related to human rights.He also urged the Center to address in its report the inaccuracies in some reports that misrepresent the true state of human rights in Jordan, amidst campaigns aimed at undermining Jordanian national security and social cohesion.In her review of the report's key findings and recommendations, Hajj Hassan emphasized the importance of coordination with the Senate's Freedoms Committee to implement recommendations related to legislation.The annual report, she added, covers three main areas: civil and political rights, economic, social, and cultural rights, and the rights of groups most in need of protection.It also includes four appendices: one on implementing the recommendations of the 2022 report, one on the Center's actions regarding the aggression on Gaza, one analyzing complaints received by the Center in 2023, and one highlighting the Center's most notable achievements and activities in 2023 at the national, regional, and international levels.