Israeli Occupation Strikes Kill 33 In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, August 4 (Petra) – In the past 24 hours, the Israeli Occupation
has committed two massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 33 deaths and 118 injuries, according to the Ministry
of health
in Gaza.
The ministry's daily report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 303rd day, highlighted that many victims
remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.
Since the onset of the aggression on October 7, the death toll has risen to 39,583, with 91,398 reported injuries.
MENAFN04082024000117011021ID1108514895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.