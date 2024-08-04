Israeli Occupation Strikes Kill 33 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, August 4 (Petra) – In the past 24 hours, the Israeli has committed two massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 33 deaths and 118 injuries, according to the of in Gaza.The ministry's daily report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 303rd day, highlighted that many remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.Since the onset of the aggression on October 7, the death toll has risen to 39,583, with 91,398 reported injuries.