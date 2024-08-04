Course On Basic Motor Skills For PE Teachers Begins In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) - The inaugural course on basic motor skills for physical education teachers commenced on Sunday at the Leadership Development Center.This initiative, organized by the Jordan Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Canadian Training Federation and the of Education, aims to enhance the capabilities of physical education instructors.Ajmal Tuwaiqat, Director of the Educational Activities Department at the Ministry of Education and Vice President of the School Sports Federation, highlighted that the course is designed to develop teachers' skills in effectively imparting basic motor skills to children. It aims to equip teachers with the essential foundations to boost efficiency, confidence, and motivation in sports activities, thereby fostering these qualities in their students.Tuwaiqat underscored the significance of this course, scheduled from August 4-8, with 26 male and female teachers participating. The program is expected to enable students to enhance their sports skills and maintain physical activity throughout their lives, ultimately improving the quality of physical education in schools.