Kuwaiti Charity Builds Camp For Displaced Palestinians In Gaza Strip

GAZA, Aug 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity built a camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis' western region, Gaza Strip, through Palestine's Wafaa capacity building institute.

Wafaa general director Muhaisen Attawneh told KUNA that the camp houses around 100 Palestinian families, as it also provides services to 284 families outside of the camp.

The camp also includes a waste water system, a prayer area and a medical checkpoint, he explained.

This project is considered to be of great importance as tens of thousands are forcefully displaced to camps, camps that are now covering a large expanse of Gaza Strip coastline. (end)

