Iran’s Imam Khomeini port export, import of goods rises 17 percent

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, there has been a notable increase in the volume of goods handled at Imam Khomeini port in southwestern Khuzestan province during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to July 21. The head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, Aboutaleb Geraylou, reported that the port saw a 17 percent rise in loading and unloading activities over this period. Specifically, a total of 16.3 million tons of goods were processed at the port during these four months.



Geraylou also highlighted that the unloading of basic products at Imam Khomeini port reached approximately five million tons, marking a significant 35 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the handling of general cargo at the port showed a four percent year-on-year increase, totaling over 766,000 tons.



The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) recently released data indicating that the country's ports collectively managed around 76,330,052 tons of goods during the first four months of the current calendar year. This includes over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded. On the loading side, Iranian ports handled 25.4 million tons of oil products and 24.494 million tons of non-oil goods. Overall, the total volume of goods unloaded at Iranian ports during this period was over 26.434 million tons, while more than 49.896 million tons of oil and non-oil products were loaded.

