US, Europe, Asia airlines suspend flights to Israel, Lebanon due to fears of wider Mideast war

(MENAFN) Following recent developments in the Middle East, from the US, Europe, and Asia have suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon due to heightened security concerns. This decision comes in the wake of Wednesday’s assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has raised fears of potential retaliation from Iran against Israel, impacting airline operations in the region.



United Airlines, which operates 14 weekly flights between New York and Israel, has suspended flights to Israel until August 6. Similarly, Delta Airlines and British Airways have both canceled their flights to Israel as a precautionary measure. Swiss International Air Lines has halted flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv until at least August 8 and extended the suspension of Zurich-Beirut flights, originally set to end on July 29, to August 12. German airline Lufthansa has also suspended flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until August 8 and August 12, respectively, citing security concerns and stating it will closely monitor the situation on the ground.



Air India has canceled flights to Tel Aviv until August 8, while ITA Airways, Italy’s flag carrier, has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 6. Poland’s national airline LOT canceled eight flights to Lebanon and Israel scheduled for August 3-4. Dutch airline KLM has suspended all flights to and from Israel until October 26. Additionally, Aegean Airlines and Condor Airlines have suspended flights from Athens to Beirut until August 1 due to the regional tensions. Singapore Airlines has announced it will avoid Iranian airspace amidst rising tensions in the Middle East.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514492