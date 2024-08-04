Indian-Origin CEO Of US Startup Vows 'Free Visas' For All If Neeraj Chopra Wins GOLD At Paris Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a unique and ambitious gesture, Mohak Nahta, the Indian-origin CEO and founder of the US-based visa startup Atlys, has vowed to provide free visas to everyone if Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinches a medal at the Paris 2024. The announcement was made through a LinkedIn post, which quickly went viral, garnering significant attention and excitement.

Nahta's bold promise entails offering free visas for one entire day to all Atlys users worldwide, should Chopra secure the top spot on the podium. "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let's go," he posted on LinkedIn. The offer covers all countries, allowing users to apply for a visa without incurring any costs.







To clarify the details of the offer, Nahta shared a subsequent post, explaining that the free visa day would occur on August 8th if Chopra wins the gold medal. The post outlined that the visa would be completely free of charge, and users could choose to travel to any country. Interested individuals were encouraged to drop their email in the comments section to create an account with a free visa credit.







The gesture sparked mixed reactions from the public. While many expressed excitement and encouragement for Chopra, others questioned the marketing strategy behind the offer.

One user commented, "C'mon Neeraj! I would love to travel to Europe."

Another user stated, "Fantastic! Schengen visa for me and hoping Neeraj Chopra wins gold."

Atlys, known for its fast and efficient travel visa services, offers an app that simplifies the process of obtaining visas and other travel documents. The platform also provides up-to-date information on key travel restrictions and requirements for various countries, making it a valuable resource for travelers.

As anticipation builds for Neeraj Chopra's performance at the Paris Olympics, the unique offer from Atlys adds an extra layer of excitement for fans and travelers alike. The world will be watching closely to see if the Indian athlete can secure another historic victory and unlock free visas for thousands of hopeful travelers.