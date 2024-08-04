Moro Hub Grants ‘Tensor Engine Cloud Services’ the Green Certificate for its Commitment to Sustainable Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 1 August 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C, a company specialized in artificial intelligence technologies in the field of cloud computing security and dedicated to innovation and sustainability. The Green Certificate was presented by Sultan Al Ali, Director, Digital Business at Moro Hub to Roman Konstantinov, CEO of Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C.

This initiative aims to recognize the company's commitment to developing sustainable technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions by hosting its state-of-the-art high-performance AI servers on Moro Hub's Green Data Center, which is the world's largest solar-powered data center in the world according to the Guinness World Records.

In this context, Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub said, “Moro Hub's Green Data Center positively contributes to achieving sustainability targets for companies looking to advance in the digital realm. The choice of Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C to utilize Moro Hub's Green Data Center for hosting their IT workloads reflects their commitment to balancing innovation with environmental responsibility, thus ensuring a more sustainable future for the coming generations.”

The Green Certificate serves as an accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the UAE’s green agenda 2030.

On his part, Roman Konstantinov, CEO of Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C said: “We are honored to receive the Green Certificate from Moro, which reflects our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. At Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C, we continuously strive to develop innovative AI and cloud computing security technologies that support environmental preservation and achieve high efficiency in resource usage.”

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future for institutions and companies in the public and private sectors in the UAE, this Green Certificate highlights the crucial role played by Tensor Engine Cloud Services L.L.C in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By recognizing the efforts of institutions that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Center to host their IT workloads, the Green Certificate initiative reinforces the collective commitment to environmental protection and the development of sustainable digital practice





MENAFN04082024005113011630ID1108514371