Emcure Pharma teams up with moms to Normalise Breastfeeding in Public

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, August 01, 2024: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharma company with a strong focus on women’s healthcare segment, initiated a public awareness campaign during World Breastfeeding Week. Through this activity, Emcure aims to normalize breastfeeding in public spaces, dispel related taboos, and spark conversations to support mothers in feeling secure and at ease when nursing their kids in public.



WHO and UNICEF recommend breastfeeding for infants within the first hour of birth and exclusively for the first 6 months of their life. Breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies, which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural aspects of a woman's life, but many mothers face significant challenges when nursing their children in public. Social stigma and a lack of supportive environment often discourage mothers from breastfeeding outside their homes.



As part of the of World Breastfeeding Week activities, Emcure will collaborate with moms who will share their perspectives on public breastfeeding and the importance of normalizing it. The campaign will feature videos capturing intimate and loving moments between mothers and their babies while breastfeeding in public spaces such as malls, cafes, parks, and streets. Additionally, it will involve moms holding "Breastfeeding Zone" signs in various public locations, making a statement that every place should be a safe breastfeeding zone. The activity will be undertaken in 9 different locations across India.



Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “Breastfeeding in public places is often frowned upon even in urban areas. The unwanted and constant stare makes women feel unsafe and uncomfortable. We hope to sensitize people to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for mothers to nourish their babies without hesitation. Our goal is to promote a culture of acceptance and support for nursing mothers. We believe that every mother deserves the right to breastfeed whenever and wherever her baby needs, and we are committed to making this a reality."



This activity highlights Emcure’s long-standing commitment to women’s healthcare and community well-being. By addressing an important societal issue, Emcure continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving the lives of women and families.







