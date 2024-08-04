Kamala Harris may not win the 2024 Elections, According to Astrologers.

(MENAFN- PowerFortunes) A recent analysis of Kamala Harris’s horoscope chart by the astrologers at PowerFortuneshas revealed following key insights about her bid for US President:

1. Successful Fundraising: Kamala Harris is predicted to excel in raising campaign funds through her social connections, with recent reports already indicating this trend.

2. Increasing Popularity: Her popularity is expected to surge between early August and early October.

3. Enhanced Emotional Appeal: Post early October, Harris's ability to connect emotionally with the public is forecasted to strengthen.

4. Strategic Initiative: Between the first and mid-October, she may attempt to seize the initiative from her opponent.

5. Potential Challenges: Her campaign may encounter difficulties between mid and late October.

6. Election Outcome: Despite being a formidable contender, the planetary alignments around November 5 suggest she may narrowly miss a victory.



These conclusions were arrived at after a detailed study of Harris’s personal horoscope chart, prevailing planetary periods and future astrological charts.



Although this is relatively short and to the point analysis, there is a complete explanation of the key features of Harris’s horoscope and their effects on her life. The astrological assessment has been written in a simple manner and will allow those who are not conversant with astrology, to follow the reasoning applied. The final analysis also makes recommendations for how Kamala Harris can possibly remedy the situation.



The complete write up is available at the ‘Topic & Opinions’ section of the PowerFortunes website.



MENAFN04082024004268010841ID1108514367