Brunei-China Art, Culture Festival Highlights Long-Standing Friendship
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug 4 (NNN-ANN) – The 2nd Brunei-China Art and Visual Culture Festival, opened in Brunei yesterday, highlighting the long-standing friendship and history of cultural exchanges between the two countries.
The festival, featuring traditional martial arts, opera, calligraphy, exhibitions, lectures and more, attracted over 200 guests, including artistes, scholars, officials and diplomats.
“China and Brunei are close neighbours across the sea, enjoying a long history of cultural exchanges and friendship. Historical records indicate that the people-to-people contacts between our two countries dated back to more than 1,000 years ago,” Chinese Ambassador to Brunei, Xiao Jianguo, said.
The 2nd Brunei-China Art and Visual Culture Festival was jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy in Brunei, the foreign office of the Nanjing municipal government in China's Jiangsu Province, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei.– NNN-ANN
