Fears Of Middle East War Grow After Haniyeh's Killing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Middle East tensions soared yesterday as Iran and its allies readied their response to the assassination of Hamas's leader, blamed on Israel, spurring fears of a regional war.

Israel ally the United States said it would move warships and fighter jets to the region, while Western have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon – where the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is based – and cancelled flights.

The killing earlier this week of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, hours after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah's military chief in Beirut, has triggered vows of vengeance from Iran and the so-called“axis of resistance”.

Iran-backed groups from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria have already been drawn into the nearly 10-month war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel yesterday again traded fire with Hezbollah, carried out a deadly raid in the occupied West Bank, and struck a school compound in Gaza City in an attack that the Hamas-ruled territory's civil defence agency said killed at least 15 people.

Haniyeh was buried on Friday in Qatar.

Iran said it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel and to no longer be confined to military targets. With such talk growing, the Pentagon said it was bolstering its military presence in the Middle East to protect US personnel and defend Israel. Page 3

Haniyeh was killed by

short-range projectile,

says Iran Guards

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said yesterday that Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was slain in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7kg. Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the strike. The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the explosion which killed Haniyeh was a bomb that was covertly smuggled into the guesthouse where he was staying in Tehran two months ago. Page 3

