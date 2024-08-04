Qatar Central Bank Governor Visits HEC Paris In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani has visited HEC Paris in Qatar to review the progress of the Central Essentials programme.

Launched jointly by HEC Paris in Qatar and QCB this year, the initiative aims to develop banking competencies that foster innovation in Qatar's sector.

The programme was developed in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 to accelerate technological innovations in the financial sector and cultivate a more productive labour built on skilled national talent.

Speaking during the visit,

H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, said:“The Central Banking Essentials programme reflects our commitment to educational and professional development. This initiative enhances interdepartmental collaboration and supports our vision to adopt world-class financial best practices, implement effective policies and support Qatar's vision of achieving a sustainable and knowledge-based economy, in line with its national vision 2030.”

Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar Dr. Pablo Martín de Holan said:“This partnership demonstrates our shared values and commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting Qatar's transformation towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy. We are particularly grateful for HE Sheikh Bandar's support, who is a 2013 graduate of our HEC Paris Executive MBA programme. The Central Banking Essentials programme comes as part of our mission to deliver world-class executive education tailored to our partners' strategic needs, as well as our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and leadership in the rapidly evolving business landscape.”

Led by Professor Jean-Edouard Colliard, Central Banking Economic Expert, the programme concluded with an address by HE Sheikh Bandar to the 23 graduates. The programme centred on raising awareness about central bank services across six QCB departments, covering banking financial services and economics, monetary policy and regulation, Forex, currency exchange rates and financial technology. Participants also benefited from assessments, opportunities for knowledge exchange and self-reflection.

Also overseeing the programme was Professor Ai Ting Goh, a specialist in banking and macroeconomics, whose expertise supported participants' understanding and readiness to find solutions for complex challenges within the sector.

The Central Banking Essentials programme featured the participation of newly appointed QCB employees and those with up to two years of experience. Consisting of 10 training modules, it incorporated a variety of educational methodologies offered over 20 days.

The initiative aligns with the recently launched Third Financial Sector Strategy, which is built on four pillars: Banking, Insurance, Digital Finance Ecosystem and Capital Markets. These are supported by five cross-cutting themes: Governance & Regulatory Oversight, Islamic Finance, Digital Innovation & Advanced Technologies, ESG & Sustainability and Talent & Capabilities.

HEC Paris in Qatar is the world's top-ranked institution for Executive Education by the Financial Times.