عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Abdulaziz, Nasser Seal Title In Jordan

Qatar's Abdulaziz, Nasser Seal Title In Jordan


8/4/2024 4:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari driver Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and his navigator Nasser Al Kuwari, driving a Skoda Fabia R5, won the fourth Jordan National Rally in Tal Al Rumman to secure the overall Jordan Rally Championship title on Friday.

This victory marked their fourth win in the Championship this year. Local driver Shadi Shaaban and his co-driver Samer Issa, driving a Mitsubishi Evo 9, secured second place, while another Jordanian duo, Hossam Salem and Nancy Al Majali, driving a Mitsubishi Evo 10, took third place. The rally was organised by Jordan Motorsport.

MENAFN04082024000063011010ID1108514429


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search