Qatar's Abdulaziz, Nasser Seal Title In Jordan
The Peninsula
Qatari driver Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and his navigator Nasser Al Kuwari, driving a Skoda Fabia R5, won the fourth Jordan National Rally in Tal Al Rumman to secure the overall Jordan Rally Championship title on Friday.
This victory marked their fourth win in the Championship this year. Local driver Shadi Shaaban and his co-driver Samer Issa, driving a Mitsubishi Evo 9, secured second place, while another Jordanian duo, Hossam Salem and Nancy Al Majali, driving a Mitsubishi Evo 10, took third place. The rally was organised by Jordan Motorsport.
