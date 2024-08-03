Barack Obama Turns 63: Know Net Worth, Assets Of The 44Th US President

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barack Obama's net worth in 2024 garners attention due to his prominent past and varied post-presidential ventures. With an estimated net worth of $70 million, Obama's success stems from multiple income streams that showcase his diverse career

Obama's net worth benefits from his presidential salary and pension, which totals $205,700 annually. This includes health insurance, office funds, and Secret Service protection

Obama's books, such as A Promised Land, have been highly lucrative. The $65 million deal with Penguin Random House for this memoir highlights his successful writing career

As a former president, Obama commands high fees for speaking engagements, often reaching up to $400,000 per event. His talks on global and domestic issues are highly sought after

In 2018, Obama and Michelle launched Higher Ground Productions and signed a multi-year Netflix deal. This includes producing acclaimed content like American Factory

The Obamas transitioned to a first-look deal with Audible after their Spotify podcast partnership ended. This deal allows for the production of new podcast content

Obama's real estate portfolio includes a mansion in Washington, D.C., a home in Chicago, and a significant estate on Martha's Vineyard. These properties are valued in the millions

Obama remains active in politics, notably endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. His ongoing involvement enhances his public profile