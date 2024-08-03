Azerbaijani Swimmer Throws In Towel At Paris Olympics
Azerbaijani swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah ended her
participation in the Paris Olympics, Azernews
reports.
The athlete finished 3rd in the 50 meter freestyle, covering the
distance in 27.76 seconds.
Thus, she missed the boat to enter the top 16 among 79
participants, throwing in the towel at the olympics ahead of
schedule.
To note, the semi-finals will take place today, and the final
stage on August 4.
