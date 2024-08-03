Ukraine Hits Russia's Rostov-On-Don Submarine, S-400 Air Defense System In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don in the of Sevastopol.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine confirmed the attack in a post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don was successfully struck in the port of Sevastopol. Following the strike, the submarine sank on the spot," the post reads.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck an enemy submarine and an S-400 air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to confirmed information, on August 2, missile units and units of the Ukrainian Navy severely damaged four Triumf air defense launchers.

The submarine B-237 Rostov-on-Don (NATO classification - Kilo class) is one of the four Kilo-class submarines capable of using Kalibr cruise missiles.

The vessel was commissioned on December 26, 2014.

The submarine was seriously damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on September 13, 2023.

It was then repaired and tested in the Sevastopol harbor. The submarine is estimated to be worth $300 million.