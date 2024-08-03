US Forces Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday its forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi missile and launcher in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," according to a CENTCOM update.
"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added. (end)
