Russian Army Loses 1,030 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 9, 2024 amount to nearly 588,540 invaders, including another 1,030 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,434 enemy tanks (+3 in the past day), 16,341 armored combat (+9), 16,536 artillery systems (+49), 1,142 multiple launch rocket systems, 916 air defense systems (+2), 366 aircraft, 327 helicopters, 13,325 unmanned aerial vehicles (+32), 2,424 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,371 motor vehicles (+86), and 2,769 special equipment units (+2).

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian scouts destroyed three enemy trucks, an UAZ and an ATV in the Zaporizhzhia sector.