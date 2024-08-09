U.S. Eases Into Memorial Day Weekend

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday
U.S.
Markets are Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Mar.)
Consumer Confidence (May)
Featured earnings
HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (Q2) EPS of 80 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) (Q1) EPS of $7.71, compared to $7.14 in the prior-year quarter.
Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (Q1) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Industrial Product Price Index (Apr.) The index increased 0.8% month over month in March and fell 0.5% on a yearly basis
Raw Materials Price Index (Apr.) The index rose 4.7% from February to March and was up 0.8% year over year in March.
Featured Earnings
Arch Biopartners Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.
Eguana Technologies Inc. (V. EGT) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Fed Beige Book (2 p.m.)
Featured Earnings
Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) (Q1) EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter.
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) (Q2) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.
HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) (Q2) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Bank of Montreal (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of $2.78, compared to $2.56 in the prior-year quarter.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.
National Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.59 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly jobless claims (Week of May 25)
GDP (Q1) (first version)
Pending Home Sales (Apr.)
Featured Earnings
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q3) EPS of $3.70, compared to $3.43 in the prior-year quarter.
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.
Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q1) EPS of seven cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Numbers (March) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 17,700 (-0.1%) in February, following an increase of 35,700 (+0.2%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 154,700 (+0.9%) in February.
Featured Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.81 in the prior-year quarter.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of 88 cents, compared to 91 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Champion Iron Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Personal Income/Spending (April)
PCE Index (April)
Featured Earnings
Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (Q1) EPS calls for loss of $2.70, compared to loss of $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
GDP (March) Real gross domestic product grew for the second consecutive month, increasing 0.2% in February.
Featured Earnings
BRP Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $2.46 in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Western Bank (T) (Q2) EPS for 86 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.
