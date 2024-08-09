China To Implement 70 National Standards For Carbon Management By 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 9 (KNN) China has announced a wide-ranging initiative to standardise carbon emission calculations across key sectors, aiming to bolster its efforts to meet national carbon reduction targets.

The plan, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Administration for Regulation, and the of Emergency Management, outlines a series of measures to be implemented over the coming years.

By the conclusion of 2024, China intends to publish 70 national standards encompassing various aspects of carbon management, including accounting, footprint assessment, reduction strategies, capture technologies, utilisation methods, and storage solutions.

These standards will span all major sectors and companies within the country.

The following year will see the establishment of a standardised calculation and evaluation system for businesses, projects, and products.

This system is designed to ensure that key sectors and products align with world-leading benchmarks for energy consumption control.

The plan emphasises the urgency of developing national carbon footprint standards for new energy vehicles, photovoltaic products, and lithium batteries-industries crucial to China's export growth.

Additionally, efforts will be made to standardise carbon footprint measurements for products such as electronics, plastics, and construction materials.

This initiative aligns with China's broader environmental goals, as outlined in a recent policy document.

The country has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing mechanisms for green and low-carbon development, improving its cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions, and progressing towards its stated objectives of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The comprehensive standardisation plan represents a significant step in China's ongoing efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development across its industrial sectors.

