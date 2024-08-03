Prince El Hassan, World Refugee And Migration Council Head Call For Funding, Protecting UNRWA Mandate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 3 (Petra) -- HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, honorary co-chair of the World Refugee and Migration Council (WRMC), and council chair Lloyd Axworthy issued a statement Saturday on the key role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the challenges imposed on it by Israel since 1967.The current Israeli actions targeting UNRWA, especially since the end of January, indicate that the space available for the refugee agency's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories is shrinking by the day, they warned.His Highness and Axworthy stressed that the international community should confront calls to dismantle UNRWA, and said everyone should know that UNRWA is being targeted due to its role in protecting the rights of Palestinian refugees, and because it embodies the international community's commitment to reaching a just and lasting political solution to their cause.Over the past ten months, UNRWA faced numerous challenges by the Israeli government and the international community, they said.The WRMC emphasizes UNRWA's key role in providing health care, education and other vital services to the Palestinian people, especially during times of crisis, such as the current war in Gaza.UNRWA, which emanated from the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine (UNSCOP), has been a lifeline for millions of Palestine refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan since 1949, through its services across the region, the statement noted.While the concerted actions to dismantle UNRWA continue unabated, civilians in Gaza continue to bear the brunt of violence, they said, adding that the agency has a vital role in providing basic humanitarian needs.UNRWA schools are not only places of learning, but also give a sense of stability in a turbulent environment, said the statement, adding that these institutions notonly provide education, but also foster a sense of community and continuity, which is paramount to the psychological well-being of children growing up in conflict zones.The Agency's services extend beyond basic education and health care; they also include social services, infrastructure development and emergency aid, said the statement.In the health sector, UNRWA runs some 140 health centres that provide essential medical services, including maternal and child health care, immunizations and treatment of chronic diseases, it pointed out.In areas where health care infrastructure is non-existent or extremely limited, UNRWA medical facilities are often the only available source of care, it pointed out.Imposing restrictions on UNRWA threatens to disrupt its ability to deliver vital services, exacerbating the difficult conditions faced by Palestinian refugees, the statement warned.This is contrary to the principles of international law and international standards, and could lead to an exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis, with dire consequences on the stability of the region, it stated."We must renew our commitment to protecting the integrity and effectiveness of the humanitarian system, of which UNRWA is an essential component," it urged.At the same time, we must work to enhance dialogue to reach a solution to address the fundamental issues surrounding the Palestinian refugee issue, while emphasizing the mandate granted to UNRWA and its programs, as long as a lasting solution is not attained and implemented, the statement said.It is of utmost importance that we support and protect UNRWA and preserve its mandate. In addition to the services it provides that contribute to saving lives, the continued presence of UNRWA is a reffirmation that the rights of refugees, if not obtained, remain a responsibility on the shoulders of the international community, it said.