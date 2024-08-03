Bastianini Wins British Motogp Sprint As Bagnaia Crashes Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 3, 2024 (AFP) -Ducati rider Enea Bastianini came through to win the British MotoGP sprint at Silverstone on Saturday as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on lap five.

Bastianini was followed in second by Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac), who now stands just one point behind Bagnaia in the overall standings ahead of Sunday's main race.

Pole-sitter Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished third.

"I am very happy," said Bastianini.

"It was a very good fight with Jorge, we were pushing the limit. The lap time was too crazy, all the sprint has been crazy.

"It's my first victory of the year, I'm so happy at one of my favourite tracks, Silverstone. Fantastic."

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who stands third in the title race, was running a strong fourth when he crashed on the penultimate lap -- only the second time he has failed to score points in a sprint this season.

An eventful start saw Franco Morbidelli rear-ending Marco Bezzecchi's Ducati, both Italians sliding off the track, debris cascading from their bikes.

All three will be ready to go again in Sunday's MotoGP for which Espargaro, Bagnaia and Bastianini will start on the front row with Martin just behind them.