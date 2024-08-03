CEA Grants Two Major Hydro Pumped Storage Projects For Renewable Energy Transition

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 3 (KNN)

India is making significant strides in its transition with a focus on Hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs).



The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has recently granted concurrence to two major PSPs: the 600 MW Upper Indravati project in Odisha and the 2000 MW Sharavathy project in Karnataka.



These approvals, issued in record time, demonstrate the government's commitment to fast-tracking renewable energy and energy storage initiatives.

With a potential of approximately 176 GW of Hydro PSPs nationwide, India is poised to significantly expand its energy storage capabilities. The CEA has received proposals for PSPs totalling around 60 GW, which are at various stages of preparation.



To streamline the approval process, an online portal has been introduced for developers to submit their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for concurrence.

In a move to simplify the DPR preparation and concurrence process, the CEA has revised its guidelines. These changes include a streamlined checklist of required documents, permission to submit DPRs online with fewer chapters, and the removal of mandatory approval for cost and financial chapters.



The revisions also introduce a developer undertaking to expedite the approval process and encourage parallel activities among appraising agencies to save time.

The government's focus on PSPs is part of a larger strategy to ensure energy security and support the transition to renewable energy. The National Electricity Plan projects an installed capacity of 74 GW for Energy Storage Systems by 2031-32.



With collaborative efforts from various government agencies and PSP developers, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in renewable energy integration and grid stability.

