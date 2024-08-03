Egypt's Planning Ministry Backs 'Ideal City' Vision By Children With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A group of children with disabilities presented their vision for a sustainable and inclusive city to Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation on Satruday. The project, titled“The Ideal City,” aligns with the government's National Initiative for Smart Green Projects.

The children, from the Daleel Al-Khair Foundation, showcased their ideas for a city that caters to the needs of people with disabilities while also promoting environmental sustainability. The project was developed through brainstorming sessions and incorporates elements of smart green design.

“The aim of the project is to design a sustainable and ideal green city where people of determination integrate with all members of the community,” said Maysa Atwa, a member of the Social Solidarity, Family and Persons with Disabilities Committee in Parliament.

Ambassador Hisham Badr, Assistant Minister for Strategic Partnerships and Excellence and Initiatives, praised the children's efforts and pledged the ministry's support.“We are keen to support these children so that they can present their project at this year's National Conference of the Initiative within innovative and winning projects,” Badr said.

The ministry also plans to help the children develop their project further to international standards, showcasing Egypt's commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

The National Initiative for Smart Green Projects aims to map and promote environmentally friendly projects across the country, attracting investments and showcasing Egypt's leadership in sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Eman Karim, General Coordinator of the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects; Samar Hasab Allah, General Supervisor of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities; and Manal Metwally, Chairperson of the Environment Committee of the Engineers Syndicate.