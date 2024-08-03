Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special operations officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have burned down Russia's Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The security agency's press service reported this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian warriors conducted successful work in the Zaporizhzhia region to destroy a TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower system, which is the pride of the Russian military and a rare target at the front," the post reads.

During the reconnaissance, the fighters recorded the position of the system, which was equipped with ammunition and was ready for a strike mission.

"After bright fireworks, the crew disappeared along with the entire system," the SBU added.