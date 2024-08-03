Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special operations officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have burned down Russia's Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The security agency's press service reported this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukrainian warriors conducted successful work in the Zaporizhzhia region to destroy a TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower system, which is the pride of the Russian military industry and a rare target at the front," the post reads.
During the reconnaissance, the fighters recorded the position of the system, which was equipped with ammunition and was ready for a strike mission.
"After bright fireworks, the crew disappeared along with the entire system," the SBU added.
MENAFN03082024000193011044ID1108513111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.