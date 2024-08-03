عربي


Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency To Host Labor Fair In Fuzuli

8/3/2024 8:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Employment Agency, under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, is set to organize a labor fair in Fuzuli city, covering the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, with support from the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Scheduled for August 6 at 11:00 a.m., the fair will take place in the administrative building of Mirza Ulugbey Secondary School No. 1 in Fuzuli.

Approximately 300 job vacancies will be offered by 18 participating enterprises.

Attendees will receive comprehensive information on active employment programs and various projects facilitated by the Agency.

