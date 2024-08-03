Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency To Host Labor Fair In Fuzuli
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Employment Agency, under the Ministry of Labor
and Social Protection of the Population, is set to organize a labor
fair in Fuzuli city, covering the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend
districts, with support from the special representation of the
President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Scheduled for August 6 at 11:00 a.m., the fair will take place
in the administrative building of Mirza Ulugbey Secondary School
No. 1 in Fuzuli.
Approximately 300 job vacancies will be offered by 18
participating enterprises.
Attendees will receive comprehensive information on active
employment programs and various projects facilitated by the
Agency.
