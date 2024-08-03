Music Composer Abhijit Vaghani Urges Patience For Quality Music To Thrive

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) With the evolution of streaming and social media, the listening habits of music enthusiasts have greatly changed. As listeners' attention spans diminish, composers face new challenges to keep their audience engaged.

Music composer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been working in the for 20 years as a music producer, and has been the brain behind some chartbuster albums like 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Jannat 2', and others, shared his views on the changing landscape of music.

The music composer and producer spoke with IANS and acknowledged the changes in listening habits among Gen Z and contemporary music audiences, but believes there's potential for a richer musical experience. For that, the listeners have a bit more patience.

Abhijit told IANS,“Longer intros, extended interludes, and more intricate melodies could thrive if given the space. Though the shorter attention span poses challenges, it also offers opportunities to create more varied and innovative music to engage listeners.”

The composer recently worked on the soundtrack of the web series 'Life Hill Gayi,' starring Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu of 'Mirzapur' fame.

He deconstructed the soundtrack and explained the three tracks he composed for the series.

Abhijit told IANS:“ 'Kya Khayal Hai' is a light-hearted track that sets a hopeful, introspective tone. The second song, 'Hawa Chalyo' (Uttarakhandi Shaadi Song). Given that the web series is set in an Uttarakhandi environment, this song captures the local wedding festivities.”

The series revolves around a hotel run by the main characters, as requested by their grandfather. Each episode features different types of guests and their unique challenges in each episode, often with a humorous twist. 'Hawa Chalyo' is part of an episode focusing on a wedding.

Abhijit further mentioned,“ 'Good Morning' is a rap song that serves as the title sequence, incorporating Uttarakhandi singing elements. The hotel's name is 'Good Morning', which inspired the song title. The background music (BGM) varies with each episode to reflect the different guests and themes, providing a fresh musical experience tailored to the specific narrative of each instalment.”

He has also worked on projects like T-Series MixTape and MixTape Rewind.

With the latest Saregama IP, Abhijit sings with Sophie Choudhary in addition to producing 10 retro songs.

Talking about the process of recreating evergreen songs without damaging their original essence in IPs, Abhijit said:“The significance of an IP lies in its specific, recurring theme. For example, an audio IP focused on Rajasthani sounds would consistently incorporate those elements, creating a distinct auditory identity. MixTape was about blending two songs into one cohesive track with enhanced musical elements.”

“For the Saregama IP, the goal was to revitalise ten classic songs for a modern audience, particularly Gen Z. This involved creating new compositions, adding lyrics, and carefully selecting songs to resonate with contemporary styles while respecting the original tracks. Sophie and I are singing one of the tracks named 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai', and it was delightful; her charm and singing blended perfectly with the song,” he added.