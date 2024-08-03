Taking Everyone Along Not Easy, Vasundhara Raje's Advice To New Raj BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Soon after Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore assumed charge as Rajasthan BJP president on Saturday, former Chief Vasundhara Raje shared some advice with the new state unit chief.

Raje said that Rathore will have to work taking everyone along; This is a very difficult task and many people have failed in this attempt, she added.

Raje was speaking in the BJP office on Saturday during a grand ceremony where Rathore assumed charge as the state BJP president.

Vasundhara said that is synonymous with ups and downs. Every person has to go through this phase. If a person starts thinking about these aspects, three things come to mind -- position, stature and arrogance. Position and arrogance are not permanent but If you do good work then stature becomes permanent. If there is arrogance of position then it reduces. For me, the biggest position is the love of the people, the trust of the people. This is such a position which no one can take away from you.

To this Rathore said, I will keep this Guru Mantra and warning in mind.

Vasundhara Raje added, "In future we will work together for the success of the organisation and not for any faction. This is not easy, neither for you, nor for the workers, it is very difficult."

Rathore replied, " I will always keep with me the Guru Mantra given to me by Vasundhara Raje. I will keep in mind the warning I have received from the stage." Appealing to the workers, he said, "the government is ours. So praise the government. If you are not happy with the work of the government, then tell us. We will listen to you."

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma mentioned the work done under the earlier state presidents.

He said, "The way the workers protested against the policies of the previous regime under the leadership of Satish Poonia and CP Joshi yielded the result that our government was formed in the state."

Rathore was elected to the Rajya Sabha 5 months ago. Rathore, who has been active in the organization for a long time, has worked with senior BJP leaders and has experience of working with both the old and new generation of the BJP. He belongs to the Ganchi caste. Rathore was appointed as the BJP state president on July 25.