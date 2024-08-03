Hugh Jackman Gets Nostalgic, Shares Fond Memories With Ke Huy Quan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Hugh Jackman, who has resurrected with his recent superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is feeling nostalgic.

The recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, accompanied by a heartfelt voiceover.

Hugh Jackman expressed his gratitude for portraying the character of Wolverine for over 25 years, sharing how this journey has allowed him to meet exceptional talents in the industry.

Recently, the actor attended the Walk of Fame ceremony for Marvel president Kevin Feige, where he reunited with Ke Huy Quan, who was part of the stunt team for 'X-Men'.

In his Instagram post, Hugh Jackman said:“One of the many cool things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years I've been playing Wolverine.”

The actor further mentioned:“Quan won an Oscar recently, and his story and career are incredible. We saw each other, and we embraced. It was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect.”

Ke Huy Quan also shared a picture with Jackman, along with a few others from the screening of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

He wrote in the caption:“Saw 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. It was awesome. Ran into Hugh Jackman recently. The last time I saw him was 24 years ago on the set of X-Men when he first trained as Wolverine. He is just as nice as I remembered. Huge congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo.”

'Deadpool & Wolverine', which has brought relief to Marvel after a slew of their IPs tanked at the box office and OTT, has so far collected $298.3 million.

It is expected to take in another $85 million to $95 million this weekend, bringing the domestic tally to $380 million to $390 million, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.