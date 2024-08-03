International Recognition For Qatar's Advances In Personalized Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In their May/June 2024 issue, the Personalized Coalition (PMC) highlighted Qatar's continuous efforts to advance personalized medicine in its monthly landscape analysis. Building on this recognition, Qatar is making significant strides in its ambitious plan to integrate personalized medicine into its national healthcare strategy, aiming to reinforce economic development and improve the quality of life for its population. In a recent briefing to PMC, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) officials emphasized personalized medicine's critical role in the country's National Vision 2030.

The Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC) is a crucial organization that advocates for promoting and advancing personalized medicine. It unites healthcare providers, researchers, patient groups, and industry leaders to drive innovation, influence policies, and educate the public, enhancing patient outcomes through tailored treatments. Personalized medicine, or precision medicine, is a medical approach that tailors healthcare to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Considering these unique factors, it aims to create more effective and precise treatment plans, improving outcomes and reducing adverse effects.

"Personalized Medicine is a central component of our plan to sustain economic development and provide a high standard of living for our people," said Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader, Director of the Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics, Chairperson of Medical Oncology and Palliative Care and a leading figure at HMC. "By embracing this paradigm shift, we are committed to accomplish profound changes across all patient populations and disease states."

Since launching its National Vision 2030, Qatar has shown a solid commitment to personalized medicine. This dedication triumphed with the establishment of the Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics at HMC this year, Qatar's leading provider of specialized healthcare services. This center is set to become a cornerstone in Qatar's healthcare infrastructure, driving forward the nation's goals in personalized medicine.

HMC is proud to announce that its Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics was featured in the latest issue of Personalized Medicine Today magazine. This recognition highlights the center's work and commitment to advancing personalized healthcare and improving the global positioning of Qatar in precision medicine. The magazine emphasized the center's innovative approaches to optimal patient care, showcasing its cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art technology, and dedicated team of experts. The article underscores how Qatar has made personalized medicine a central component of its plans to grow the economy and enhance the lives of its people.

"We are honored to be recognized by Personalized Medicine Today," said Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader. "This feature underlines our dedication to providing personalized management plans, research, education, and advancing advocacy by utilizing cutting-edge technology and clinical uptake initiatives that ensure tests and treatments make individualized medicine possible and reach patients in need."

Dr. Bujassoum highlighted the transformative potential of personalized medicine during her briefing, stating, "Within Qatar, there is a firm belief that the adoption of precision medicine initiatives will translate into enhanced health outcomes for all citizens. Our efforts are geared towards creating a healthcare system that is proactive, predictive, and precise, ensuring that every individual receives the right treatment at the right time."

In conclusion, Qatar's commitment to personalized medicine aims to elevate the standard of healthcare within the country and contribute significantly to global research clinical care, medical education and innovation. The continued investment and development in this field reflect Qatar's dedication to fostering a healthier future for its citizens and enhancing its international standing in medical excellence.