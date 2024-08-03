Azerbaijani Rower Finished Olympics In 17Th Place
Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko finished her performance at
the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, Azernews
reports.
She fought for the 13th-18th places.
The athlete who performed in the C final finished the 2000
meters in 9 minutes and 10 seconds and was 17th in the final
standings.
Currently Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) became Olympic
champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) secured at
least the bronze prize by qualifying for the semi-finals.
