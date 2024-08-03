عربي


Azerbaijani Rower Finished Olympics In 17Th Place

Azerbaijani Rower Finished Olympics In 17Th Place


8/3/2024 7:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko finished her performance at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

She fought for the 13th-18th places.

The athlete who performed in the C final finished the 2000 meters in 9 minutes and 10 seconds and was 17th in the final standings.

Currently Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) secured at least the bronze prize by qualifying for the semi-finals.

AzerNews

