Singapore Police Investigate 323 For Scam
(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Aug 3 (IANS) At least 323 suspects were being investigated for scam offences in Singapore, according to a statement issued by the police.
The suspects were identified after conducting an operation from July 19 to August 1.
The suspects were involved in over 1,100 cases, including e-commerce scams, investment scams, friend impersonation scams, internet love scams, and job scams, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting police.
The Police said victims lost over 10 million Singapore dollars ($7.5 million).
The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a license.
