Singapore Police Investigate 323 For Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Aug 3 (IANS) At least 323 suspects were being investigated for scam offences in Singapore, according to a statement issued by the police.

The suspects were identified after conducting an operation from July 19 to August 1.

The suspects were involved in over 1,100 cases, including scams, scams, friend impersonation scams, internet love scams, and job scams, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting police.

The said lost over 10 million Singapore dollars ($7.5 million).

The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a license.