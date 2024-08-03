عربي


Moon Is Moving Away From The EARTH? Here's What Will Happen To Us

Moon Is Moving Away From The EARTH? Here's What Will Happen To Us


8/3/2024 6:24:30 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have discovered that the Moon is receding from Earth at an annual rate of 3.8 centimeters


This gradual drift will eventually lengthen Earth's days to 25 hours, though this change is expected to occur in roughly 200 million years


The study also reveals that approximately 1.4 billion years ago, a day on Earth lasted just over 18 hours

Research Ambition

One of the goals was to utilize astrochronology to measure time in distant past and develop ancient geological time scales. This approach aims to study rocks billions of years old


The recession of the Moon is not a recent discovery, but the University of Wisconsin-Madison's study explores its historical and geological context in greater detail

Historical Insights

By analyzing ancient geological formations and sediment layers, the researchers have traced the Earth-Moon system's history over billions of years


The study indicates that the current rate of the Moon's recession is relatively stable. However, it has experienced fluctuations over geological timescales


The researchers have found that various geological factors, including the Earth's rotation and the movement of continents, have influenced the Moon's rate of recession over time

