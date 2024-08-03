Moon Is Moving Away From The EARTH? Here's What Will Happen To Us

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have discovered that the Moon is receding from Earth at an annual rate of 3.8 centimeters

This gradual drift will eventually lengthen Earth's days to 25 hours, though this change is expected to occur in roughly 200 million years

The study also reveals that approximately 1.4 billion years ago, a day on Earth lasted just over 18 hours

One of the goals was to utilize astrochronology to measure time in distant past and develop ancient geological time scales. This approach aims to study rocks billions of years old

The recession of the Moon is not a recent discovery, but the University of Wisconsin-Madison's study explores its historical and geological context in greater detail

By analyzing ancient geological formations and sediment layers, the researchers have traced the Earth-Moon system's history over billions of years

The study indicates that the current rate of the Moon's recession is relatively stable. However, it has experienced fluctuations over geological timescales

The researchers have found that various geological factors, including the Earth's rotation and the movement of continents, have influenced the Moon's rate of recession over time