Russia Urges 'Restraint' Amid Threat Of Retaliatory Attacks In Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia, expressing concerns about potential retaliatory by Iran and Hezbollah against Israeli positions, which could escalate into a full-scale war in the region, has called for“restraint” from all parties involved.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul issued a statement on Friday, August 2, condemning the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, and warning about its regional consequences.

The statement noted,“The organizers of this assassination (of Ismail Haniyeh) were aware of the dangerous repercussions it would have for the entire region.”

The embassy urged all involved parties to“maintain their restraint and avoid actions that could lead to a dramatic shift in regional security and provoke large-scale armed confrontations.”

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader has ordered a direct attack on Israel in response to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran.

In turn, Israel is reportedly preparing for potential Iranian attacks, while Hezbollah in Lebanon is also said to be preparing for extensive operations against Israel.

The current situation highlights the severe risks of escalating conflict in the Middle East following recent events.

As regional powers react to the assassination of Haniyeh, the call for restraint by Russia underscores the international concern over a potential conflict spiral.

