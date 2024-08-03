Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Film Smashes All New Bollywood Releases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Deadpool and Wolverine' has started its second weekend at the with some impressive numbers. The earned Rs 4.25 crore nett on its second Friday, more than the combined sum of the two new movies this weekend, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' (Rs 2 crore) and 'Ulajh' (Rs 1.10 crore). It has grossed Rs 94.15 crore in eight days at the movie office, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Marvel's 34th film maintained its remarkable run in the Indian market, approaching the Rs 100 crore nett barrier. It will surpass this figure following its second Saturday's collecting in India. The film's second-weekend revenue is expected to be between Rs 25-30 crore nett.



'Deadpool and Wolverine' day-wise box office breakup (source: sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 21 crore

Saturday: Rs 22.65 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.3 crore

Monday: Rs 6.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.3 crore

Wednesday: Rs 5.65 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.25 crore

Friday: Rs 4.25 crore

Total: Rs 94.15 crore

'Deadpool and Wolverine' has already become Hollywood's highest A-rated entertainment in India. It is also Marvel's most profitable picture in a long time, following a lull after 'Avengers: Endgame', except 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring film delighted audiences and critics by sticking loyal to its two superhero storylines while also providing terrific action. The film has already grossed over Rs 3000 crore globally and is set to become Marvel's highest-grossing picture this year. The sky is the limit for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' at the box office right now, with no other substantial releases until August 15, when 'Stree 2', 'Vedaa', and 'Khel Khel Mein' will hit the screens as major Independence Day flicks in India.

