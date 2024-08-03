Two Killed, 12 Missing After Flash Flood, Mudslide In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Chengdu, Aug 3 (IANS) Two people were killed, eight and 12 others went missing after a flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, local authorities said.

The flash flood and mudslide took place early in the morning in Ridi Village, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the emergency rescue and disaster relief headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured have been sent to hospital for and over 300 people have been relocated.

Rescue work is underway.