THIS Country follows a 13-month calender; 7 unique things to know

Ethiopia follows a unique 13-month calendar known as the Ethiopian calendar or Ge'ez calendar. It differs significantly from the Gregorian calendar, with its own unique structure and cultural significance. Here's an exploration of seven distinctive aspects of this calendar system

The Ethiopian calendar consists of 12 months with 30 days each, an additional month, Pagumē, which has 5 or 6 days depending on whether it's leap year

Ethiopian New Year, known as Enkutatash, is celebrated on September 11th or 12th in Gregorian calendar. This marks start of new year, is celebrated with traditional music, dances

Ethiopian leap years occur every four years, similar to Gregorian system. However, additional day is added to Pagumē, making it 6-day month in leap years, unlike Gregorian February

The Ethiopian calendar is approximately 7-8 years behind the Gregorian calendar. For instance, while it's 2024 in the Gregorian calendar, it's 2016 in Ethiopia

The calendar has deep religious significance, particularly in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. Major religious festivals such as Timkat and Meskel are determined by this calendar

The Ethiopian week has 7 days, but each day is named differently from Gregorian calendar. For instance, Sunday is called "Be'alu" (First Day), Saturday is "Kidane Meheret"

The Ethiopian calendar is based on the Coptic calendar, which itself is derived from the ancient Egyptian calendar. It reflects Ethiopia's long historical and cultural heritage