Slain Hamas Chief Laid To Rest In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried in Qatar on Friday after his killing in Tehran.

Haniyeh was laid to rest in Lusail, north of the capital Doha, following funeral prayers at the country's largest mosque attended by thousands of people.

Haniyeh played a key role in negotiations for an end to nearly 10 months of war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Mourners lined up inside Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, where Haniyeh's casket, draped in a Palestinian flag, was briefly carried in to the shouts of angry mourners.

Others prayed on mats outside in temperatures that reached 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit).

"He was a symbol, a resistance leader... people are angry," said Taher Adel, 25, a Jordanian student residing in the Qatari capital.

The burial was restricted to a small number of people including one of Haniyeh's daughters, Sara, who shared a video on social media showing her pouring holy water over a pebble-topped grave before lowering her head to kiss it.

Many mourners in Doha wore scarves that combined the Palestinian flag with a checkered keffiyeh pattern and the message in English: "Free Palestine".