Russia Suffers 1,170 War Casualties In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion have amounted to an estimated 581,760, including 1,170 killed and wounded in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,406 (+4) Russian tanks, 16,238 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 16,217 (+56) artillery systems, 1,135 (+1) MLR systems, 908 (+1) air defense systems, 363 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,057 (+52) UAVs, 2,410 (+3) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 21,926 (+54) and tankers, and 2,723 (+4) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.