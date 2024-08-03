Oil Prices Falls On World Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of oil in the world markets has fallen by almost 3 dollars, Azernews reports.

In the course of trading operations held on the ICE London intercontinental exchange, the price of the October 2024 contract for the export of "Brent" oil decreased by 3.41% and amounted to 76.81 US dollars per 1 barrel.

On the New York NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of 1 barrel of WTI brand oil for export in September of this year decreased by 3.66% to 73.52 US dollars per 1 barrel.