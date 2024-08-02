Nearly Two-Thirds Of Gaza Buildings Damaged In War: UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza war began in October, the UN said yesterday.

"UNOSAT's latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery... reveals that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip," the UN Satellite Centre said.

"Of these, 30% were destroyed, 12% severely damaged, 36% moderately damaged, and 20% possibly damaged, representing approximately 63% of the total structures in the region." The assessment was based on comparing imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year.

"The impact on civilian infrastructure is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged," the agency said.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 39,480 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

UNOSAT said the total debris in the Gaza Strip generated by the conflict amounts to about 41.95mn metric tonnes.

The figure is up 83% from the nearly 23mn tonnes estimated on January 7.

The conflict has resulted in 14 times more debris than the combined total from all previous conflicts in the Palestinian territory since 2008, UNOSAT said.

The agency estimated that 114kg (250lb) of debris were generated for each square metre in the Gaza Strip.

Geneva-based UNOSAT says its satellite imagery-based analysis helps the humanitarian community assess the extent of conflict-related damage and helps shape emergency relief efforts.

